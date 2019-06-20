Vt. teen connected to shooting leads police in chase

A Vermont teenager who is set to stand trial for his role in an April shooting in St. Johnsbury is in trouble with the law again.

Police say John Emerson from Newbury led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night on Route 302 that ended on Mace Road in Ryegate.

Emerson was taken into the St. Johnsbury barracks, issued a court-ordered condition and then released.

Emerson is charged with being an accessory after the fact in the shooting of 24-year-old Brandon Delude.

He faces up to seven years behind bars if convicted.