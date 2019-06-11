Vt. teen faces setback in fight against leukemia

A Vermont teenager has had a setback in her fight against leukemia.

Our Scott Fleishman first introduced you to Alex Blair back in December, a couple of months after she was first diagnosed with leukemia.

She is set to graduate from BFA Fairfax on Saturday. However, she may have to miss the ceremony after learning that she has relapsed and will require a bone marrow transplant.

Alex is a volunteer firefighter in Morrisville, following in the footsteps of her father and brother.

In March, we told you how after treatment at the UVM Medical Center, test results showed there were no signs of leukemia and Alex could complete phase two from home. But Friday, the family learned the leukemia has returned.

Alex goes for bloodwork and a CT scan Wednesday. Depending on how things look, she may go back home or she may have to be admitted.

No one in Alex's family is a bone marrow match, so the Blairs are asking for your help. Click here to find out how you could possibly be a donor for Alex Blair.