Vt. to receive $500K in emergency funding for Halloween storm

Vermont will be getting half-a-million in federal emergency relief funding for the Halloween storm that caused widespread damage.

Officials say the cash infusion will help with repairs to roads on the federal highway system.

"This funding is a critical step toward restoring Vermont's infrastructure after this devastating storm," Governor Phil Scott said in a statement Monday. "I'm grateful to all of the emergency responders and road crews for their ongoing service in these efforts."

The storm is estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to state, local, and federal roads in in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties. FEMA officials recently did a damage assessment and the governor's office is expected to make a formal request for that declaration in the coming weeks.

Officials say some of the damage may take up to two years to repair.

