Vt. to submit prescription drug importation plan by summer

Vermont officials held hearings Tuesday to gather public input about a proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada as a way to save Vermonters money.

"It's important to me that maybe I could reduce the cost of my drugs," said Richard Jeroloman.

The 75-year-old Burlington resident says he spends hundreds of dollars a month on prescription drugs, mostly for his cancer medications. He attended a public forum Tuesday at the Vermont Health Department in Burlington to learn more about how the state is trying to reduce costs. "Even now, with Medicare and all the benefits that seniors supposedly have here, my co-pays are very significant," Jeroloman said.

The Vermont Legislature in 2018 passed a first-in-the-nation law that would allow for the importation of prescription drugs from Canada should federal law change. Last year the Trump administration announced a proposal that moves the country in that direction.

"The U.S. government for the first time ever has proposed some rules for drug importation," said Vermont AHS Secretary Mike Smith.

The details are still uncertain, but the state says they will submit their final plan by the summer. A state study last year found that Vermont could save $2 million on drug costs. Since then, new research indicates that number could actually be closer to $15 million.

"We are hoping it can be an advantage for Vermonters," Smith said.

The goal is for prescription drugs to be sold wholesaler to wholesaler, meaning Vermonters would be paying less at their local pharmacies. Currently this is only done through wholesalers in America, where drugs are more expensive

"The drug companies are against this because this does dip into their bottom line," Smith said.

The state says that prescription drugs for HIV, MS, COPD, hepititis C , and certain type of arthritis, could fall under the umbrella of where Vermonters could save money.

Jeroloman learned the current proposal would not cut the cost of his most expensive prescriptions, but he says it would still have a major impact for him. "It would be a relief, yes." he said.

A second public hearing was set for Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier.

