Vt. town votes against notifying feds about immigration policy

A Vermont town has decided against notifying federal agencies about how its recently adopted ordinance meant to protect undocumented immigrants will impact funding.

The Valley News reports the Hartford Selectboard members voted 6-1 on Tuesday in favor of a motion not to send a letter notifying federal grant agencies of the town’s “Welcoming Hartford” ordinance.

The ordinance restricts town employees, including police officers, from sharing information about a person’s immigration or citizenship status with federal immigration authorities, which is in conflict with federal law.

Many grant applications require municipalities to be in compliance with all applicable federal laws.

