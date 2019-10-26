Vt. trade union offering apprenticeship program

A local plumbing and pipe fitters union has an apprenticeship program they say can be an alternative to some negative aspects of further education, like debt and student loans.

The Bureau of Labor Staistics says there has been a slight decline in union trade workers over the decades. However, national job website show plenty of trade jobs still need to be filled. In Vermont, Local 693 says its program is designed to take around five years to complete. They say you can work as you go to school to learn specific skills.

"When you start out you're an apprentice, and you're working your way up. With every year that passes you're learning and learning. With this type of profession you never really get done learning, you just become more proficent. [If] you do this, [and] decide its not for you, you haven't wasted your time, you've gained valuable life skills," said Union 693's Business Manager Greg Gove.

Gove says about 90% of the learning is in the field. The state registered program is college accredited through the University of Washinaw in Michigan. Head to their website to learn more, http://www.ualocal693.org/apprenticeship.aspx