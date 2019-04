A Vermont trooper will not face charges for an officer-involved shooting in January.

Police say Matthew Novick fired a gun at police officers during a standoff at his home in Arlington. Police fired back. Novick was hit multiple times but survived.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Wednesday that he will not prosecute Tpr. Raymond Witkowski in the case for firing at Novick.

Novick faces a number of charges in the incident.