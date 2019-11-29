Vt. troopers searching for man involved in chase

Police are on the hunt for a man who they say led them on a chase across state lines.

Vermont state police say Zackery Mann, 36, of Arlington, failed to stop for them on Route 7 in Pownal on Friday morning, and troopers gave chase.

Police say they stopped the pursuit when Mann crossed into Massachusetts.

They say Mann has a criminally suspended license and now faces multiple charges including gross negligent operation and attempting to elude.

Investigators say Mann was driving his four-door, older-style, green Acura. If you have seen it or you know where Mann is, call state police at the barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.