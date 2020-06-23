Vt. unemployment insurance decrease aims to help during COVID

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont businesses are going to be getting a break on the costs of their unemployment insurance, and people collecting unemployment benefits will be getting more money.

Starting July 1, the Vermont Department of Labor will change its rate structure, reducing individual employers’ rates. In the first full week of July, the maximum benefit for people collecting unemployment will increase from $513 to $531.

Scott says the tax relief will help reduce the burden on employers who’ve had to make difficult decisions to protect the health and safety of workers while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

