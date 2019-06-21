Vt. unemployment rate dips to 2.1%

Vermont's falling unemployment rate continues to break records, hitting another all-time low in May.

The seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 2.1 percent -- that's a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from April, according to the latest numbers from the Vermont Department of Labor. The comparable United States rate in May was 3.6 percent.

That means 7,300 Vermonters who are recorded as actively looking for work are jobless.

Out of the state's 17 labor market areas, Burlington-South Burlington had the lowest rate at 1.5 percent while White River Junction was the highest at 3.1 percent.

