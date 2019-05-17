Vt. unemployment rate dips to historic low of 2.2 percent

Vermont's unemployment rate dipped again in April to an all-time low of 2.2 percent, according to the latest numbers from the Vermont Department of Labor.

The decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised March rate is the lowest its been in at least 43 years. The comparable United States rate in April was 3.6 percent.

Derby checked in with the highest not seasonally adjusted rate at 4.8 percent. White River Junction and South Burlington had the lowest at 1.5 percent.

"In the past year, Vermont employers report filling a number of jobs with a concentration of activity in three sectors: Durable Manufacturing, Accommodation & Food Services and Health & Social Assistance," Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle said in the report. "Even with the reported increases in filled jobs, there are still many unfilled jobs not represented in the data."

Click here for the full unemployment report.