Vt. unemployment rate hits all time low of 2.5%

Vermont labor officials say the unemployment rate in the state is at all time low with just 2.5 percent of Vermonters without a job in January.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate declined by one-tenth of one percentage point in January to 2.5 percent.

The Vermont Department of Labor says that statistic is the lowest since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics online historical series in 1976.

In comparison, the U.S. rate for January is 4 percent, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point.

