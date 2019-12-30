Vt. utility company proposes upgrades to ease grid constraints

A Vermont utility company wants to invest $15.5 million to upgrade transmission lines and build a new substation to help reduce the strain on the power grid.

Green Mountain Power has applied for a certificate of public good to reduce congestion on the Sheffield-Highgate Export Interface.

The proposed includes building a new substation; upgrading 1.5 miles of power line in Lowell, Eden, Johnson and Morristown; and upgrading 18 miles of transmission line from Johnson and Lowell.

The Caledonian Record reports that the constraints on the grid have put a hold on some solar projects, including two in Jay and one in Derby.

