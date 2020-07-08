Vt. utility encourages reduction in power use during peak temps

The Vermont Electric Cooperative in Johnson is encouraging customers to reduce their electricity use Thursday and Friday during the high temperatures forecast throughout New England when demand for electricity is expected to spike.

The member-owned utility is advising customers to turn off unnecessary lights; delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and washing machines until after the alert time has passed; and reduce the use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s and 90s around Vermont on Thursday and Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)