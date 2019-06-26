Vt. veterans raising cash for NH crash victims' families

Support continues to pour in for families of the victims of that deadly crash in Northern New Hampshire. The seven bikers killed were all members of a New England-based motorcycle club for veterans.

The tragedy has touched hearts throughout New England and beyond. That include veterans in White River Junction. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with the veterans who are doing what they can to help.

"It bothered me a lot," Denis Backus said.

Backus is president of the Hartford Veterans Council, an organization made of several area veterans groups. When he heard about the deadly accident in Northern New Hampshire, he knew he wanted to help.

"I've rode motorcycles most of my life and it was fellow veterans," he said.

Backus is leading a local fundraising campaign to support the loved ones of the seven people who lost their lives.

The riders were headed to an American Legion Post Friday when they collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

"Anytime there is seven people killed like that is a terrible accident," said John Severance, a Marine veteran.

Severance says there is added pain because the riders were all members of the JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club for Marine veterans.

"There's an added pain, yes. In our branch of service, we consider each other a brother," he said.

"My initial reaction was devastation," Karen Rediker said.

Rediker is a widow of a veteran who lost his life to cancer 10 years ago. She also rides motorcycles and says the incident highlights the dangers on the road.

"Family members are not only going to need help financially but psychologically, too," Rediker said.

A GoFundMe page set up by the motorcycle club has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. All the money will be used to support the families of the victims.