Vt. wildlife officials plan 2 meetings on deer hunting permits

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department say mild winters from 2016 to 2018 allowed the deer population to increase. So, there will be two public hearings this spring to discuss hunting permits.

A hearing on May 21 in Bethel will cover the proposed antlerless deer permit numbers for the 2019 hunting season, as well as the proposed deer hunting regulation changes for 2020.

A second hearing on June 4 in Hinesburg will continue with those regulation changes.

In 2019, some parts of Vermont were hit with a more severe winter, and Fish and Wildlife says the areas most impacted will have fewer permits given.

The department's annual recommendation is based on population estimates, biological data and winter-severity data, as well as input from wardens, foresters and the public.