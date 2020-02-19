Vt. woman accused of providing heroin in overdose death

A Vermont woman is accused of providing heroin to a woman who later overdosed and died.

The Barre Montpelier Times Argus reports Gabriel Kittell pleaded not guilty Tuesday to selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.

According to an affidavit, Nyna Lemieux was found face down in the bathroom of her apartment on Jan. 18 and pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report showed Lemieux died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, messages on Lemieux's phone showed she was trying to get drugs from Kittell.

A phone message was left Wednesday with Kittell's public defender.

