Vt. woman accused of stabbing man, assaulting sheriff's deputies

Police say a Randolph woman stabbed a man with a kitchen knife, and later attacked the officers who arrested her, kicking and spitting on them while claiming she had the coronavirus.

It happened on May 20 at about 10 p.m.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home on Hale Street for a reported stabbing. When they got there, they say they found Lisa Lumbra, 48, brandishing a knife.

Investigators say Lumbra had stabbed a 45-year-old man with the knife. He was treated at the scene by EMTs.

Lumbra was taken into custody and while being processed at the sheriff's office, deputies say she kicked and spit on them, telling them she had the coronavirus. She also damaged furniture and office equipment.

She faces charges including domestic assault and assault on law enforcement. She was held without bail.