Hardwick mom convicted in disabled son's death gets reduced sentence

A Vermont woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of her disabled son, who had vodka poured into his feeding tube, has been granted a sentence reduction.

Melissa Robitille was sentenced in 2017 to four to 12 years in prison. Robitille had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her 13-year-old son, Isaac. According to court documents, a judge imposed a new sentence on Friday that cut six months off the minimum court sentence Robitille is currently serving.

The Caledonian Record reports Robitille had asked for her sentence to be reduced so she could participate in a transitional housing program.

