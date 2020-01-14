Vt. woman hopes to take NH breastfeeding case to trial

A former New Hampshire state employee who was fired from her job more than seven years ago over what she said were breastfeeding issues is still hoping to take her case to trial.

Katherine Frederick, of Strafford, Vermont, is appealing the dismissal of her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Her lawyer argued Tuesday that the case should be allowed to go forward.

A lawyer representing the Department of Health and Human Services said her lawsuit was filed too late and that she did not have the ability as a state employee protected by a collective bargaining agreement to bring such a claim.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)