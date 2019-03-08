Vt. woman joins CBS '48 Hours' investigation into murder of her friend

Thirty years ago Carolyn Abel was killed in her apartment while teaching English in South Korea. Investigators say the main suspect, Kathy Patrick, is still at large.

South Korean authorities issued a warrant for Patrick's arrest, but she had already moved back to Washington State, and because of U.S. extradition laws, her alleged killer may never face a trial.

Nancy Bercaw, Abel's friend, is from Vermont and was in South Korea teaching at the same time. She recently took part in CBS' "48 Hours" investigation into the crime.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Bercaw about the case and the CBS investigation.

