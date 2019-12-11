Vt. woman who survived 'Voyage of the Damned' discusses refugee experience

A year before Nazi Germany invaded Poland in September 1939, Jewish businesses, homes and places of worship were vandalized by Nazi-sympathizers, while 100 people were killed and an additional 30,000 were taken away around Europe. You remember this as Kristallnacht or the night of broken glass.

These events prompted many European Jews to flee and seek places of refuge. One ship, the M.S. St. Louis, came to the West looking for help, first in Cuba, and then in the U.S., only to be turned away after weeks of pleading.

Jane Keibel, a woman who lives in Vermont, is one of the few living survivors of the St. Louis. Keibel told her story to our community and our media partners at Seven Days. Colin Flanders wrote the article for Seven Days and spoke with our Galen Ettlin about it. Watch the video for the full story.

