Vt. working on guidance for snowbirds returning to state

People who left Vermont for warmer climates may be coming home soon return and the state is working on guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Under Vermont's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, people coming into Vermont from other states are required to self isolate for two weeks.

Governor Phil Scott says a working group is finding a way to streamline the guidance for those who may be returning from the state after being gone for the winter.

"We want to make this as easy as possible. But until we have that guidance, maybe [people returning to Vermont] should consider either staying where they are for another period of time or, be prepared to self isolate for 14 days once they get here," said Governor Scott.

RV Parks and private camping facilities should remain closed to the public under the Governor's Executive Order, which is in effect until May 15th.