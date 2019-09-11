VTrans: changing traffic pattern did not cause fatal I-89 Colchester crash

Over the weekend there was a deadly crash that backed up I-89 in Colchester. At the time of the crash, the Vermont Agency of Transportation say traffic was moving on what's called a crossover.

VTrans officials say when it comes to starting a construction project, they look at how to minimize the impacts of traffic as much as possible.

Todd Sumner, a Senior Project Manager for VTrans, says they are looking at traffic volumes and peak hourly volumes

"Because you may not have a lot of traffic during the course of a day but right at those commuting hours in the morning or the afternoon you can get really good traffic flows," said Sumner.

Once they've decided on traffic volume, the next step is for them to look at possible detours.

"We've had some projects where the detour is 74 miles and that's not going to be a reasonable solution for maintaining traffic," said Sumner.

Closing the interstate is something he says they can't do because that would cause more traffic as well.

So when they can't close the interstate, they will use a crossover, which is what you are seeing on I-89 in Colchester.

That's when they shake up how cars are driving, separating the southbound and northbound traffic on the same road by a concrete median instead of grass.

We're told the crossover was in place at the time of the deadly crash, but officials say the changing pattern did not cause it.

"We have one lane of traffic being maintained in one barrel, in one direction with traffic going in both directions. That's a common practice that you see and that was what was in place this weekend," said Sumner.

VTrans say to keep you safe they slow the speeds down and add extra signs, so to stay safe when entering a construction zone they ask you pay attention and be alert.