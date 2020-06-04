Vt.'s first cat cafe hopes to open this summer

A Barre business owner is welcoming news that indoor dining will be able to resume again.

Alexis Dexter owns Forget-Me-Not Flowers and Gifts, and was close to opening Vermont's first cat cafe next door, but the pandemic brought that to a halt.

There is still the wait on health dept. inspections, and indoor dining needs to resume.

Dexter says she's hoping they can have the doors open by July.

"We really want to do this for summer," said Dexter. "People are going to be bored. They're going to want to go somewhere and some place new and fun and I think this would be a great way of letting off steam, just coming in and hanging out with cats when you can't hang out with other people."

Once it's open, the cats that people will meet will be adoptable from the Central Vermont Humane Society.