Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment

Vulnerable House Democrats are announcing they’ll vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment even if it means losing their seats in Congress.

At least 31 lawmakers from competitive districts say they will vote in favor of the abuse and obstruction charges against Trump.

The exception is New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is poised to become a Republican.

A cascade of announcements on Monday came ahead of the House vote later this week.

If the articles pass, Trump will become the nation’s third impeached president.

