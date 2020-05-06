WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COIVD-19 update

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says rising coronavirus infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area show that other states may be reopening too quickly.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

Meanwhile, the city's normally round-the-clock system shut down for train cleaning early Wednesday. The trains are now scheduled to stop from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Police officers escorted people out of Brooklyn’s Coney Island station and told them they would have to board buses.

The New York Police Department has assigned more than 1,000 officers to secure many of the system’s 472 stations, as fewer than 200 can be physically locked up.