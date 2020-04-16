WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York City expects to take a $7.4 billion budget hit over the next 15 months because of the coronavirus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, is appealing to President Donald Trump and Congress for an infusion of cash for cities and states. The mayor's office said in a release that the city so far has spent over $700 million to fight the virus outbreak and expects to spend a total of $3.5 billion by the end of December.

