Coronavirus deaths down in NY, but officials urge vigilance

New York’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths is continuing to drop. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that 507 people died on Saturday, down 33 from the previous day.

Cuomo will provide an update during his daily 11:30 a.m. media briefing.

Cuomo also said hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward, signaling that the battle against the threat may have turned a corner. But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are still warning New Yorkers they need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus. State data shows that nearly 14,000 New Yorkers have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1.

The state total doesn’t include more than 4,000 New York City deaths that were blamed on the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

