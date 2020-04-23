WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says despite a flattening of COVID-19 positive cases over the last week, the number of daily new cases reported remains a concern.

Cuomo is holding a media briefing to provide the latest COVID-19 updates.

The one-day daily death rate on Wednesday in New York was 438. The total number of deaths remains over 15,500. That number is expected to go up significantly because it only counts deaths at hospitals and senior facilities, not at home deaths.

The daily number of new cases has hovered around 1,300 over the past several days, a number Cuomo said he was hoping to see dip faster.

Cuomo said he is also concerned about a predicted second wave of the virus that CDC officials are predicting later this year that could coincide with flu season.

New York City’s health commissioner says as many as 1 million people in the city may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Oxiris Barbot said Thursday that more than 142,000 people in the city have tested positive for the virus but that's “the tip of the iceberg." She said the true number of sick is unknown.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that “in a perfect world” hundreds of thousands of people a day would be tested for the coronavirus in the city. He said the city needs help from the federal government to reach that level of testing.

Cuomo on Wednesday said he’s enlisted former Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help create a “tracing army” that will find infected people and get them into isolation.