WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to provide his daily COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio oversaw the dispersal of a large, tightly packed Hasidic Jewish funeral and lashed out at the mourners who had gathered in defiance of social distancing rules. De Blasio tweeted Tuesday that his message to the Jewish community “and all communities” is that the time for warnings has passed.

But critics accused de Blasio of singling out Orthodox Jews for censure when other New Yorkers have also violated social distancing guidelines intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that the crowd in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn was dispersed without arrests.

Haunting images of an empty Times Square and the daily accounting of hundreds of fatalities in New York City have reinforced the idea of the coronavirus as an urban contagion. That may obscure the fact that statistically, you may be more likely to have the virus if you live in the suburbs. Several counties outside the five boroughs have higher infection rates than densely populated Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The virus’s rampage through the New York metro region, from the well-to-do towns along Connecticut’s coastline to the bedroom communities of northern New Jersey and Long Island, offers a counterweight to the notion of the suburbs, with their plentiful open spaces, as safe havens.

