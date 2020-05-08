WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a media briefing Friday with the latest update on the state's effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Cuomo on Thursday extended New York’s moratorium on outbreak-related housing evictions. The Democrat said Thursday that a moratorium planned through June is now extended until Aug. 20.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will test 140,000 people for coronavirus antibodies between next week and early June. It's unclear whether the antibodies provide future immunity, so the results will also be used for research. Most tests use a finger prick of blood on a strip.

New York tallied 231 virus-related deaths Wednesday. Though hospitalizations continued to decrease slowly to under 8,700, the daily death toll has hovered around 230 for four days.