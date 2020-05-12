WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

A new report says New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than official tally kept by the city and state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 1 p.m.

The analysis released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between mid-March and early May, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect, based on the season. That’s about 5,300 more deaths that had been previously attributed to the coronavirus during that time period.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says several regions of upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the coronavirus outbreak are ready to gradually restart economic activity by the end of the week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says a total of 52 children in New York City have been diagnosed with an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 and another 10 cases are pending. The mayor said Tuesday that of those 62 confirmed or possible cases, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 had antibodies for the virus. One child has died.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe also have been hospitalized with the condition, known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. De Blasio urged parents to call their pediatricians if their children exhibit symptoms including persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

