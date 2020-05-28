WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will head to Brooklyn Thursday for his daily COVID-19 update.

Cuomo met with President Trump Wednesday to push for federal investment in major infrastructure projects including an AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport and a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River. He said the funding will be crucial to restarting the region's economy.

It comes as nine of 10 regions in New York state have now qualified for phase 1 of the state's reopening plans. Cuomo announced that Nassau and Suffolk counties could begin reopening parts of their economy. New York City remains the last to meet the seven criteria to reopen.