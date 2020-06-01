WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

Workers swept up broken glass outside New York City luxury stores Monday after a night of destruction followed another day of protests over George Floyd's death.

Workers boarded up a Chanel store in Soho. The store was one of many in the historic district where people smashed windows and grabbed merchandise overnight. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there were “hundreds and hundreds of arrests” in the area. A 21-year-old man was shot and was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Similar protests have flared up around the nation in response to Floyd’s death and other recent racially charged killings.

