WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd's death.

Watch live at 11:30 on WCAX.com. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

The governor is addressing reporters a day after New York City, once the epicenter of the crisis, began phase one of reopening after an 80-day lockdown.

He warned Monday that other states, including California, Florida and Texas, have seen spikes after reopening. He said based on the numbers and if New Yorkers "stay smart," the state could continue reopening.