WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Cuomo said Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed in the North Country and other regions that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan. The second phase limit during the pandemic had been 10 people.