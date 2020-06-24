WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters won't be allowed to reopen in Phase 4 according to a spokesman for Governor Cuomo.

Newsday reports that Cuomo's decision affects all the state's 10 regions. Cuomo is expected to release details of his Phase 4 reopening plan on Wednesday.

Cuomo and the Trump administration over the past several days have been feuding over the state's high rate of nursing home deaths due to COVID-19. White House officials have said Cuomo is to blame for forcing seniors who tested positive for coronavirus back into nursing homes. Cuomo has said he was following federal guidance.