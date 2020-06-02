WATCH LIVE: Cuomo press briefing

An unprecedented curfew in New York City did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Police said more than 200 people were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday that followed another day of peaceful protests throughout the city over the death of George Floyd. One officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Monday was the fourth night in a row of mainly peaceful daytime demonstrations followed by violence and arrests after nightfall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, announced an 11 p.m. curfew late Monday afternoon. De Blasio said Tuesday’s curfew would start earlier - beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m - in an effort to quell late-night violence and destruction.

Police say a state trooper run over by an SUV that barreled through a group of officers at a George Floyd demonstration in Buffalo broke his leg and shattered his pelvis. Another trooper and a Buffalo police officer were treated for minor injuries after being struck by the Ford Explorer after it broke through a blockade at about 10 p.m. Monday. The driver and a passenger had been shot and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)