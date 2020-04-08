WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to provide COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will provide a briefing Wednesday on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

It comes a day after New York state Tuesday recorded its biggest one-day jump in deaths since the outbreak -- 731 new coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is acknowledging that the city’s official coronavirus statistics have missed hundreds of people who died at home without ever being tested for the virus. The mayor said on CNN's “New Day” on Wednesday that coronavirus "is driving these very tragic deaths.” De Blasio said the city would start including those deaths in its tally.