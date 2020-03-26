NY COVID-19 death toll increases to 385

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 5,327, with close to 1,290 in intensive care.

New York officials are keeping a close eye on already-stressed hospitals as the number of cases is projected to rise for perhaps three more weeks. Cuomo said Wednesday that as many as 140,000 hospital beds may be needed in a state with 53,000.

The state has more than 37,000 confirmed cases and 385 deaths. The nation-high figures are driven mostly by New York City.

