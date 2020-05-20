WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID-19 update

Governor Phil Scott Wednesday announced a $400 million stimulus package for state industries hit by the coronavirus.

Scott said the federal aid made possible by the CARES Act will arrive in two phases. The first $310 million will be immediate grant relief to help businesses survive right now by keeping employees on payroll and other assistance. He said the 2nd phase will be $90 million to set businesses up for the long haul.

Details of the $400 million dollar plan are still in the works but lawmakers say it can be spent on operating costs like rent and utilities. It's also aimed at helping businesses that are falling through the cracks, including restaurants, that have said federal PPP loans don't work for them.

Vermont health officials are also expected to provide an update Wednesday on the state's antibody testing program.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 944 coronavirus cases in the state and 54 deaths, numbers that have remained flat this week.

