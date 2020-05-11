WATCH LIVE: Scott to give COVID-19 update

Vermont Governor Phil Scott will give a media briefing Monday on the state's latest efforts to reopen the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

As of Sunday, Vermont health officials reported 927 coronavirus cases in the state and 53 deaths. There are currently five people hospitalized in the state with confirmed cases.

Last week administration officials said the current rate of infections was well below several forecast models, opening the way for small gatherings between trusted families as well as the reopening of child care facilities by the start of June.

Vermont is also increasing its testing for coronavirus thanks to pop-up testing sites. On Saturday, about 150 health care workers, first responders and child care professionals were tested at a pop-up clinic in Colchester.

