WATCH LIVE: Scott to give update on COVID-19 fight in Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials plan to give an update this morning on the COVID-19 fight in Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott-File photo

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The governor plans to detail economic tools available to employees and employers experiencing economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus.

We're also expecting to learn more about the governor's plans to extend his stay-at-home order, new guidelines for stores and an update on infections.