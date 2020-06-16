WATCH LIVE: Sununu to provide COVID-19 update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a media briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 response efforts.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 5,345 coronavirus cases in the state and 320 deaths.

Officials say New Hampshire’s 14.5% unemployment rate for May reflects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate was a decrease of 2.6% from the April rate, which increased to 17.1% after revision. The May 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.5%.

The number of employed residents for May was 620,630, an increase of 24,320 from the previous month and a decrease of 132,220 from May 2019. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,540 over the month to 105,590. This was 85,990 more unemployed than in May 2019.