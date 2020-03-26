WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on New Hampshire response to COVID-19

Gov. Chris Sununu plans to hold a press conference Thursday to give an update on New Hampshire's response to COVID-19.

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo

A stay-at-home order is currently not in effect in New Hampshire, but hundreds of lawmakers are urging Republican Gov. Sununu to put one in place.

Two hundred Democrats in the New Hampshire House signed a letter Wednesday asking the governor to immediately issue the order to help slow the spread of the virus. They say every day that passes without a stay-at-home directive makes it harder on the health care industry, leading to loss of life.

"Closing nonessential businesses and ordering people to stay at home are bold steps critical to that effort. Please join the states across America, including our neighbors Massachusetts and Vermont, that have taken these critical steps to slow the spread of COVID-19," said the letter.

New Hampshire's health commissioner Wednesday said the number of coronavirus cases is expected to peak in the state sometime between the end of April and early May.

New Hampshire, as of Wednesday, has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Lawmakers say the first death in the state this week emphasizes the urgency to make these decisions.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s four-Democrat congressional delegation is criticizing federal health and emergency management agencies for delays in receiving medical supplies to help the state deal with the coronavirus.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas say a supervisory error at the Federal Emergency Management Agency apparently resulted in a request sitting unprocessed for four days. They say when supplies did arrive, some of it already had expired.