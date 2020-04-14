WATCH LIVE: Sununu to provide COVID-19 update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a Tuesday afternoon media briefing to provide the latest updates on the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,020 coronavirus cases in the state and 23 deaths.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders of the New Hampshire Legislature are seeking an emergency court order to stop Sununu from spending federal COVID-19 relief funds without their permission. They argue only the legislative fiscal committee has the power to spend the $1.25 billion the state is expected to get. But Sununu says the spending office he created has broad authority in an emergency.