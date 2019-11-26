New Antenna Update:

As of Monday, July 27, 2020, the new permanent antenna has been completed offsite, and delivery is planned in the next two weeks. Repair work is being arranged to occur during the week of 8/3/20 and construction and integration is currently expected to be compled by 8/7/2020.

Despite the delays from the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of available helicopter equipment as a result, WCAX has received Act 250 approval for construction to proceed. Thanks to cooperation from partners at Stowe Resort, the heavy construction effort should be completed during the next two weeks, weather permitting.



Additionally, this will be a busy time at the Mount Mansfield broadcast site, as WCAX and WPTZ and WFFF and WVNY will all be replacing antennas in the same construction window. WCAX and WPTZ are replacing the antenna which suffered the fire in late Novmeber, 2019. WFFF and WVNY are completing the upgrade to their transmission facility as part of the federally-mandated "repack," which has required stations to alter their existing RF frequencies and is the reason over the air television viewers have been asked to "rescan" their TV Tuners in the past few months. This requirement has given all stations the opprotunity to update, and in many cases upgrade, the transmission equipment used to create the over the air signals viewers use to receive the stations.



Our construction has had to wait until after August 1st, out of respect for the endangered Bicknell's Thrush, a bird species indigenous to Mount Mansfield and other areas across the region. All of the local broadcast stations have been happy to help protect this endangered species by delaying our construction until the nesting season has ended, which is commonly accepted to be after August 1. WCAX has reported on this species many times in the past, and they are fascinating. See WCAX "Wildlife Watch" reports to learn a little more:

Viewer Note: If you rescanned while WCAX has been off the air, your TV tuner actually deleted WCAX from the saved channel list in its memory because there was no signal to find. With WCAX back on the air, if you don’t see WCAX on your channel list, rescanning should find the station again in most cases. At the same time, this is a temporary antenna, so it is less powerful than the permanent antenna will be. For information about rescanning, click here to visit our rescan information page. Remember, if you already can watch WCAX on your TV, whether over the air or via cable/satellite, no action is needed.