WCAX Investigates: Crossover Crashes

WCAX News is investigating crossover crashes.

As of Sept. 3, there have been nine crashes where a car went from one side of the interstate to the other. Including those, there have been 136 cross-median crashes on Vermont interstates since 2014. In nine of those instances, another car was hit; eight of those times head-on.

That was the case in the last instance on Interstate 89 in Richmond on Aug. 23. The driver of the truck that went across the median was killed.

And it was not the first such crash we've covered in that area, which got us wondering why the state doesn't have barriers up to prevent cars from crossing into oncoming traffic.

We sent Cat Viglienzoni to investigate.

Each year for the past five years in Vermont, about 20-30 cars have gone off the interstate, crashed through the median and then ended up on the other side.

"The highway is the most dangerous place that we respond to. I think people have no idea how dangerous the highway is," said Michael Chiarella, the director of operations for Richmond Rescue.

Chiarella says cars don't crash across the median often.

"But when they do happen, they tend to be significant," he said.

Richmond Rescue knows better than others the deadly toll of crossover crashes. One of their own-- EMT and father of three Brendon Cousino-- was hit head-on by a suicidal woman who drove across the road in Richmond in 2015. She lived; he died.

"It's really just devastating for so many people," Chiarella said.

He says you can't put a value on the cost of these crashes for the families of people involved. And there isn't any one reason drivers go off the road: sometimes it's intentional; other times, it's a medical emergency; or it's a combination of inattention and impairment.

Police say alcohol, speed and inattention all contributed to that August crash in Richmond. A pickup truck went across the median, hitting another car. The driver of the truck died at the scene. His passenger and the driver of the other truck he hit were seriously injured and the interstate was closed for hours. And while emergency crews were there, a semi sideswiped a minivan. That's what Chiarella calls a "rogue incident."

"You just have no idea it's coming, you have no time to react and it's over before you even know it," he said.

A close call for Chiarella's crews who were working in that spot a short time before. He says while crossover crashes are, they demand more responder resources. He wants the state to look into a possible solution: barriers to keep cars going in the same direction.

"They can't cross over, they can't hit another car doing 100 miles per hour with their combined speeds, so it definitely reduces the number of serious injuries," he said.

But guardrails aren't cheap. They cost about $100,000 a mile, according to VTrans. Cable rails are cheaper but still $50,000 a mile at the low end. So VTrans has only installed them right now in spots where going off the road would put you in more serious danger, like on bridges, for instance. But almost everywhere else it's just a grassy median, in many places close enough for a car at highway speeds to cross it in seconds.

I wanted to see where these crashes were happening to see how much it would cost to install barriers. I expected to see a couple of hotspots. And there are a few in Colchester/Winooski, Richmond, Waterbury/Duxbury and in Windsor. But what I didn't expect was this-- pretty much everywhere except spots from Milton through Franklin County, and the stretch from Northfield to Randolph, and from Royalton to Hartford-- there has been at least one crossover crash in the last six years. So to install barriers everywhere would cost big bucks.

"It's not just going out and pounding guardrail posts in the ground," said Bruce Nyquist, a VTrans operations and safety engineer.

Nyquist says what people don't realize is that guardrails are designed to work in medians with a certain slope. Ours are too steep. And he points out that guardrails themselves can be hazards, bouncing cars back into traffic. He also says safety dollars may be better spent preventing other more common kinds of crashes like on curves or intersections. But they are listening to first responders.

"This isn't a static process," Nyquist said.

He thinks eventually they will probably add them in. But there's a lot of studying to do to make sure the data backs it up. They're starting to gather that now.

"It's not out of the question, it's just something we haven't considered up until now," Nyquist said.

I spoke with Sen. Dick Mazza, who is on the transportation committee, and asked whether the Legislature had considered funding things like interstate barriers. He told me they haven't. But he said next session he plans to bring up distracted driving again because he says it is ultimately the driver's responsibility to stay on the road.