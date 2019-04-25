WCAX News nominated for 7 Emmy Awards

We have some exciting news to share with you. WCAX News has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards.

The entire team was nominated for our Spot News coverage of a bank robbery suspect shot dead by police in Montpelier.

Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police outside Vt. school

Our Darren Perron and photographer Lance MacKenzie got an Emmy nod for Best Government and Politics Specialty Report for their investigation into burn pits in the war zones making troops sick. The report was called "Battle Over Burn Pits."

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 1

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 2

Darren and Lance were also honored for a story that shed new light on a 45-year-old cold case. "Getting Away with Murder" was nominated in the Serious News category.

WCAX Investigates: Getting Away with Murder

Our Galen Ettlin and photographers Lance MacKenzie, Andy Goodrich and Shelly Holt Allen put together a report called "Breaking the Stigma," which dealt with mental health issues in schools. It was nominated in the Education Specialty Report category.

Breaking the Stigma

Our Scott Fleishman was nominated for best sports reporter.

Darren Perron was nominated for best general assignment reporter.

And the big one: the entire team-- both on the air and those behind the scenes-- are extremely proud to announce that the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. was nominated for best newscast! We are grateful!